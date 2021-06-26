Pet of the Week: Skrat

This week’s Pet of the week is Skrat!

Skrat came to Saving The Animals Together through one of their rescue partners.

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







He came in emaciated and scared. The past few weeks in his foster home, he has blossomed!

He’s put on weight and gained some confidence. He does well with his foster siblings.

He is up to date on his vaccinations, and is getting his neuter and microchip on June 29.

He is approximately 1-1.5-years old and weighs 20 lbs. He has a happy, sweet, playful and laid back temperament.

Skrat really just wants to hang with his person. He doesn’t seem to care where or what you are doing.

He is dog and kid friendly. He is ready to find his forever home! Could that be you?

If you are interested in adding Skrat to your family please visit the STAT Facebook page or website savingtheanimalstogether.org.