Pop up shop showcases local businesses

JACKSON, Tenn. — Small business owners in Tennessee set up shop outside The Lost Reserve.

The store hosted the vendors to display their store items to the public.

The shop included live music from local artist, Lolo.

Attendees had several different shops to choose from, including home decor, clothing, and sweet treats.

Vendor, Jarren Meredith, says he was grateful to be able to promote his business.

“He has opened his doors to welcome us, to come out and enjoy the sunshine here in Jackson and to vend and share this amazing energy out here,” Meredith said.

The pop-up shop had over ten vendors to come out and set up their small businesses.

