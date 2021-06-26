Student-athletes sign up for Hub City Lions

EAST JACKSON– Organizers say the Hub City Lions is more than just a football team.

Saturday, they held sign ups for the football team at the Hub Club in East Jackson.

One of their coaches is Artis Hicks, a former professional football player.

Hicks says this organization will teach the student-athletes how to be better community members while they play football.

“For these kids to come out and get involved with this, the community is going to benefit from it. Not just now, but way down the line because these young men are going to grow up to be productive, positive young men who come back to lead their communities,” Hicks said.

The team will travel around the southeast to play football this season.

They say some former players have even had visits with South Eastern Conference schools recently.