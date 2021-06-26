UT board OKs purchase of Martin Methodist for new campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The University of Tennessee system’s board has voted in favor of buying Martin Methodist College to set up a fifth campus, naming it UT Southern.

A university news release says Friday’s vote means UT Southern in Pulaski will be the first new University of Tennessee campus in more than a half-century.

The board also voted to make Martin Methodist President Mark La Branche the first chancellor of the new campus.

The changeover is effective July 1. The state budget that kicks in July 1 includes $6.1 million for the acquisition.

The university system will now have campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Martin, Memphis and Pulaski.