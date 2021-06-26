Widow seeks ‘thorough’ investigation into John McAfee death

SANT ESTEVE SESROVIRES, Spain (AP) — The widow of John McAfee, the British-American tycoon who died in a Spanish prison this week while awaiting extradition to the United States, has demanded a “thorough investigation” of his death saying her husband did not appear suicidal when they last spoke.

Authorities in Spain are conducting an autopsy but have indicated that everything at the scene indicated that the 75-year-old killed himself. An official source familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press that a suicide note had been found in McAfee’s pocket.

“His last words to me were ‘I love you and I will call you in the evening,’” his widow, Janice McAfee, said.