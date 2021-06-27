3 dead in rollover crash in northcentral Tennessee

PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a weekend rollover accident involving several vehicles killed three people in Northcentral Tennessee.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the accident happened early Saturday on state Route 109 near Portland.

News outlets report all of the dead were occupants of one vehicle. Killed were the SUV’s 21-year-old driver along with two passengers, ages 17 and 20.

The passengers’ names weren’t immediately released pending notification of relatives. The drivers of two other vehicles were not injured.

Troopers are trying to find the driver of another vehicle that left the scene.

The highway patrol says the SUV entered a curve, veered off the road and returned before rolling several times.