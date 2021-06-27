Hot and Humid Starting Off But A Pleasant Weekend Ahead

Weather Update – 3:30 PM – Sunday, June 27

TODAY:

Another warm and sunny Sunday remains in West Tennessee. Conditions should remain similar to yesterday’s. Partly cloudy skies and southerly flow should bring some humidity and heat index values in the upper 90’s. A low chance of rain remains for the possibility of a few pop-up showers. Any appearing showers should move on quickly. A few clouds should move in should bring partly-cloudy skies and a low in the lower to lower 70’s this evening.

TOMORROW:

Into Monday, mostly cloudy skies and a high in the mid to upper 80’s can be expected. More pop-up storms are in the forecast late afternoon. Once again, these showers should move on quickly. Conditions will be humid, with heat index values in the upper 80’s. Lows should drop into the lower 70’s with partly cloudy skies clearing into Tuesday. Winds could pick up and see speeds in the lower teens.

THIS WEEK:

Into Tuesday, highs in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s are expected. Partly cloudy skies could cut back on sunshine. Winds moving from the south could bring more humid conditions. A few pop-up showers could be possible in the late afternoon. Lows should drop into the lower 70’s with partly cloudy conditions overnight.

Clouds really make an appearance into Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s are expected. Humid conditions persist with a few pop-up storms possible. Lows should drop into the lower 70’s with mostly cloudy skies.

Humid conditions with highs in the upper 80’s return on Thursday. Overcast conditions should last throughout the day with rain chances increasing into the evening. Showers and storms overnight could be expected as a cold front passes. Winds could pick up along with storm chances.

Rain chances should last into Friday with highs in the upper 70’s. Showers and clouds should begin to clear around sunset. Winds should calm and shift northerly after the front passes. Lows in the mid 60’s could be expected Friday evening.

THIS WEEKEND

After the cold front passes, a high pressure should follow in behind bringing sunny skies on Saturday. Temperatures could take a dip into the upper 70’s to lower 80’s. Winds should remain fairly light and from the north. We should drip into the lower 60’s Saturday evening with clear skies. Highs should reach into the lower to mid 80’s into Sunday afternoon. Sunshine still present thanks to the high pressure with calm winds. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are!

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com