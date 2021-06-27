Replica ship docked for final day

DECATURVILLE, Tenn. — The crew of Columbus’s ship, the Pinta are setting sail.

The replica ship was docked at the Fisherdale Marina in Decaturville for three days.

West Tennesseans could climb aboard the last time on Sunday before the crew’s next voyage.

The Pinta was one of the ships that Columbus sailed in 1492.

Acting first mate, Jonah Magney, says they have seen several people stop by.

“We’ve had a really good turn out here at Fisherdale Marina. So far we have had a lot of fun. Everyone that has come on board has had a lot of fun. We have been enjoying ourselves here,” Magney said.

The Pinta’s next stop is Florence, Alabama.

The crew is expected to arrive July 2.

