Songwriter Diane Warren saves a cow

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Songwriter Diane Warren says she had no idea that her buying a cow would become such big news.

Warren saw TV footage of the 40 cows that had escaped a slaughterhouse in southern California on Tuesday and was fascinated by the one that evaded capture.

Once it was caught, she had to have it.

She contacted the slaughterhouse and local authorities, begging them to let her buy that cow.

They agreed, and Warren has sent the cow to an animal sanctuary outside Los Angeles.

Warren says she has a soft spot for that cow because “it’s almost like she represents all cows wanting to be free.”