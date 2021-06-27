TWRA give tips on how to handle wildlife

JACKSON, Tenn—This is the time of year where we’re seeing all different types of wildlife from raccoons, to deer, to turtles and more.

TWRA has been receiving a lot of questions regarding turtles wandering in homeowners yards.

“Turtles look for to them, a very particular spot. They sniff they rub their face in the soil and then they start digging a whole and the female will lay a clutch of eggs.” said Amy Spencer

Amy Spencer is the Region one outreach and communications coordinator and she says disturbing turtle eggs can cause a lot of harm.

“You don’t want to disturb the nest or let your dog dig them up because turtle embryos are very fragile and could be killed at handled,” said Spencer.

If you see a turtle in the middle of the street, TWRA advises to only move it to the other side of the road.

It is illegal to take any wildlife from the wild and certain species of turtles.

“This is the time of year where people are seeing baby raccoons, baby possums, baby deer please leave them alone. Don’t take them from the wild don’t steal them from their mother.

If you’re there you’re leaving your scent you’re all around she’s not going to come back,” said Spencer

To keep wild animals away from your home, Spencer advises homeowners to keep pet food inside.

“Don’t leave food out don’t leave your pet food out in your backyard or on your deck because that’s what attracts them so don’t leave your domestic animal food out there take that up at night,” said Spencer.

If you come across a wild species, TWRA strongly advises leaving them alone.

“The best thing is watch wild life from a far and ya know, enjoy it,” said Spencer.

If you see that an animal is hurt or not thriving TWRA suggests you to contact a licensed rehabilitator here .