United Way West TN host Community Impact Celebration

JACKSON, Tenn. — United Way West Tennessee hosted their Annual Celebration Breakfast.

According to a news release, the organization met at First United Methodist in Jackson to recognize the Top Giving Companies, Corporate Sponsors, Campaigns of Excellence and to honor the top Agency Director of the Year.

The Agency Director of the Year was awarded to Amy McDonald from Tennessee Homeless Solutions.

Others recognized included the top 2021-2022 Corporate Sponsors:

First Citizens National Bank

1Tennessee Broadband

Teknor Apex

Security Bank

City of Jackson

Nortek Global HVAC

Manpower

The Top 30 Giving Companies of the 2020-2021 campaign year:

30. University of Tennessee at Martin

29. Wal-Mart – West TN

28. Monogram

27. Regions Bank – West TN

26. Tennalum/Division of Kaiser Aluminum

25. 1 Tennessee Broadband (Infostructure)

24. International Paper

23. Simmons Bank – West TN

22. Southwest Human Resource Agency

21. LyondellBasell

20. BlueScope Buildings North American, Inc.

19. BancorpSouth – Humboldt/Jackson/Milan/Selmer

18. Forcum Lannom Contractors

17. Security Bank – West TN

16. Delta Faucet / Masco Corporation

15. Parker Hannifin

14. NORTEK

13. Ford Construction Company

12. Ceco Door Products

11. City of Dyersburg

Top 10 Companies included:

10. Caterpillar Inc. – McNairy County: $27,870.64

9. NSK: $28,593.80

8. MTD Products, Inc.: $32,059.04

7. United Parcel Service – West TN: $48,104.22

6. Dana, Inc. – West TN: $48,123.19

5. Jackson Energy Authority: $58,292.19

4. Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc.: $65.912.20

3. Teknor Apex: $109,420.08

2. First Citizens National Bank: $149,917.50

1. Kellogg’s: $206,852.55

United Way West Tennessee had a grand total raised this year of $1,317,151.81.

Other Major Awards included in the event included:

Campaigns of Excellence

Highest percentage increase over last year

Central Distributors – 333.6% increase over last year

Highest Dollar Increase over last year

Delta Faucet/Masco Corporation: Campaign increase of more than $9,102.20 over last year.

The event is held annually to honor those that help their organization be successful.

For more information on the event or United Way West TN visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LiveUnitedTN

Or for more information visit their website https://uwwt.org/.