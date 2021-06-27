United Way West TN host Community Impact Celebration
JACKSON, Tenn. — United Way West Tennessee hosted their Annual Celebration Breakfast.
According to a news release, the organization met at First United Methodist in Jackson to recognize the Top Giving Companies, Corporate Sponsors, Campaigns of Excellence and to honor the top Agency Director of the Year.
The Agency Director of the Year was awarded to Amy McDonald from Tennessee Homeless Solutions.
Others recognized included the top 2021-2022 Corporate Sponsors:
First Citizens National Bank
1Tennessee Broadband
Teknor Apex
Security Bank
City of Jackson
Nortek Global HVAC
Manpower
The Top 30 Giving Companies of the 2020-2021 campaign year:
30. University of Tennessee at Martin
29. Wal-Mart – West TN
28. Monogram
27. Regions Bank – West TN
26. Tennalum/Division of Kaiser Aluminum
25. 1 Tennessee Broadband (Infostructure)
24. International Paper
23. Simmons Bank – West TN
22. Southwest Human Resource Agency
21. LyondellBasell
20. BlueScope Buildings North American, Inc.
19. BancorpSouth – Humboldt/Jackson/Milan/Selmer
18. Forcum Lannom Contractors
17. Security Bank – West TN
16. Delta Faucet / Masco Corporation
15. Parker Hannifin
14. NORTEK
13. Ford Construction Company
12. Ceco Door Products
11. City of Dyersburg
Top 10 Companies included:
10. Caterpillar Inc. – McNairy County: $27,870.64
9. NSK: $28,593.80
8. MTD Products, Inc.: $32,059.04
7. United Parcel Service – West TN: $48,104.22
6. Dana, Inc. – West TN: $48,123.19
5. Jackson Energy Authority: $58,292.19
4. Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc.: $65.912.20
3. Teknor Apex: $109,420.08
2. First Citizens National Bank: $149,917.50
1. Kellogg’s: $206,852.55
United Way West Tennessee had a grand total raised this year of $1,317,151.81.
Other Major Awards included in the event included:
Campaigns of Excellence
Highest percentage increase over last year
Central Distributors – 333.6% increase over last year
Highest Dollar Increase over last year
Delta Faucet/Masco Corporation: Campaign increase of more than $9,102.20 over last year.
The event is held annually to honor those that help their organization be successful.
For more information on the event or United Way West TN visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LiveUnitedTN
Or for more information visit their website https://uwwt.org/.