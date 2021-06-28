Breezy, Warm, And Humid Ahead

Weather Update – 6:09 AM – Monday, June 28

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the afternoon. Thanks to an extension of the Bermuda Azores high we’ll continue to stay mostly dry again today. The heat is on in the afternoon with lower 70 degree dewpoints and temperatures in the lower 90’s. We’ll have a heat index of 96 in the afternoon. Take plenty of breaks in the heat and humidity.

TODAY:

A sun cloud mix in the afternoon with a 20% chance of pop up storms in the afternoon. Highs will be 90-92 with a heat index of 96 in the afternoon. Light southeast winds 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow looks alot like today with a few pop showers or storms in the afternoon and highs around 90-93 in the afternoon. Chance of storms will be around 30% and mainly in the heat of the afternoon.

THIS WEEK:

Clouds start to make an appearance into Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s are expected. Humid conditions persist showers and storms increasing over the area in the afternoon, chance of rain around 50%. Winds pick back up into the evening as the high pressure moves away. Lows should drop into the lower 70’s.

Humid conditions with highs in the upper 80’s return on Thursday. Overcast conditions should last throughout the day with rain chances increased into the evening. Showers and storms overnight could be expected as a cold front passes. Winds could pick up along with storm chances.

Rain chances should last into Friday with highs in the upper 80’s. Showers and clouds should begin to clear after sunset. Winds should calm and shift northerly after the front passes. Lows in the lower 60’s could be expected by Saturday morning.

A high pressure should follow in behind bringing mostly sunny skies on Saturday. Highs should reach into the lower 80’s once again and pick up over the weekend. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are!

