Construction closures suspended for July 4 holiday across Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Road construction across Tennessee will stop this weekend for the July 4 holiday, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

In a news release, TDOT says construction-related closures on interstates and state routes will be suspended beginning at 6 a.m. Friday, July 2 and will continue through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6.

More than 47 million Americans are expected to travel for the holiday, and 91 percent of them are expected to drive to their destination, according to the release.

The release says this is expected to be the second-highest travel volume on Independence Day weekend, behind 2019.

There will still be long-term lane closures in effect, and workers may be on-site in zones, the release says. Reduced speed limits will still be in effect and drivers convicted of speeding in a zone where workers are present face fines of $250 to $500, in addition to court fees and possible insurance premium increases, according to the release.

For more information, follow TDOT on Twitter or use the SmartWay website.

For travel conditions, call 511 or follow them on Twitter here.