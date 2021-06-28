Dyersburg man charged with threatening officer, officer’s family

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A man is in custody after police say he threatened a Dyersburg police officer and the officer’s family.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Vinson Taylor Jr., 21, went to the Dyersburg Police Department to speak with a supervisor about a complaint against an officer.

Police say when the supervisor attempted to talk to Taylor, Taylor became irate, cursing and causing a disturbance.

Taylor was arrested for disorderly conduct after refusing to comply with officers, according to the post.

Police say while Taylor was being taken to the jail, he asked the arresting officer how old his children were and told the officer, “I’m going to find out what their names are, you got something coming, too.”

Taylor is now charged with retaliation for past action.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 4 p.m. Monday.