Greenfield church hosts vacation Bible school

GREENFIELD. Tenn. — Kids get a chance to dive into a well-known Bible story.

Kids at First Baptist Church in Greenfield are participating in vacation Bible school this summer.

Church leaders say the kids do crafts, dance, sing praise songs, eat good food, and much more.

This year’s theme is about fishing and bringing the story of Jonah and the whale to life.

Throughout the fun activities, leaders say they have one goal.

“I think our goal here is to have fun, but we ultimately want to see kids come to know who Jesus is,” said First Baptist Church Youth Pastor Jake Wylie.

Organizers say the decorations for vacation bible school were by Carol Featherston.