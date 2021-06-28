Jackson transitions into new contract with Waste Management

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is changing the contract with Waste Management.

“Today we held an in-person forum for citizens to come in and ask questions about the new trash contract that is starting August 1,” said Assistant to the Mayor, Alex Reed.

The city will be switching from backdoor trash pick-up to curbside pick-up for residents in the next few weeks, as the city transitions to the new contract.

“This is the most efficient way to keep our city clean. Putting your trash in bags, rolling it to the curb, pick up by a machine,” Reed said.

While residents are being asked to roll their trash cans to the curb once the new contract goes into effect, there will be accommodations made for residents who can’t get their cans to the curb.

“Anyone who is not able to roll their trash to the curb, they just need to fill out an application, and we’ll let them know how to go from there,” Reed said.

Waste Management is expected to bring new rolling trash cans to residents on their garbage pick-up routes over the next few week.

“They will be delivered on the regular route about July 11, so be on the lookout for your new cart,” Reed said.

If you’re concerned about your house being skipped on garbage day, the city says they will now be able to keep up with that as well.

“The carts are also installed with tracking chips in them, so we’re going to be able to chart and see if it was actually missed, and there’s a lot more accountability that’s going to come into play too,” Reed said.

The transition will add no extra costs to your monthly bill.

“Rate payers, they won’t see an increase on their bill. In a time where you look around and see a lot of things going up, that was able to be maintained,” Reed said.

The city will host one more forum on July 21 on their Facebook page.