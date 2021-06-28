Local techs receive fiber optics training at JSCC

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College is working to get more technicians into the field.

The college says it hosted a fiber optics class for techs from the Jackson Energy Authority and Gibson Connect from June 14 to June 18.

The class taught attendees how to build, install, and troubleshoot fiber optic networks, according to a news release from JSCC.

JSCC says the training prepared attendees to sit for the:

Certified Fiber Optics Technician exam

Certified Fiber Optics Testing & Maintenance Specialist exam

Certified Fiber Optics Splicing Specialist exam

Jackson States says attendees earned all three of the certifications by the end of the week.

The class is scheduled to be held again from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5.

Contact workforce@jscc.edu to learn more.