Mugshots : Madison County : 06/25/21 – 06/28/21

1/38 Cynthia Rivers Cynthia Rivers: Failure to appear

2/38 Adrain Spinks Adrain Spinks: Simple domestic assault

3/38 Adrian Swanigan Adrian Swanigan: Simple domestic assault

4/38 Ali Mahmoud Ali Mahmoud: Sexual battery

5/38 Amaya Brooks Amaya Brooks: Failure to appear



6/38 April Bullen April Bullen: Failure to appear

7/38 April Watson April Watson: Violation of community corrections

8/38 Ashonti Kidd Ashonti Kidd: Aggravated assault

9/38 Ayanna Roberson Ayanna Roberson: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

10/38 Brien Turner Brien Turner: Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism



11/38 Charles Pettigrew Charles Pettigrew: Aggravated domestic assault, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/38 Christopher McKinney Christopher McKinney: Disorderly conduct

13/38 Christopher Mims Christopher Mims: Vandalism

14/38 Courtney Browder Courtney Browder: Failure to appear

15/38 Danny Murphy Danny Murphy: Driving on revoked/suspended license



16/38 Derrick Messerschmidt Derrick Messerschmidt: Failure to appear

17/38 Dreadrick Pack Dreadrick Pack: Contempt of court, resisting stop/arrest

18/38 Jacqueline Lightfoot Jacqueline Lightfoot: Disorderly conduct

19/38 Jaylen Williamson Jaylen Williamson: Simple domestic assault, vandalism

20/38 Jennifer Sisco Jennifer Sisco: Failure to appear



21/38 Jermaine Johnson Jermaine Johnson: Violation of probation

22/38 Jimmy Womack Jimmy Womack: Violation of probation

23/38 John Bushart John Bushart: Driving under the influence

24/38 Juwan Watkins Juwan Watkins: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

25/38 Mack Newsome Mack Newsome: Violation of probation



26/38 Melissa Wireman Melissa Wireman: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

27/38 Milton Strain Milton Strain: Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass

28/38 Misty Weatherspoon Misty Weatherspoon: Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

29/38 Nicholas Holloway Nicholas Holloway: Resisting stop/arrest, evading arrest, driving while unlicensed

30/38 Phazon Stitt Phazon Stitt: Evading arrest, violation of probation



31/38 Phillip Ewing Phillip Ewing: Violation of probation

32/38 Quantina Love Quantina Love: Public intoxication

33/38 Ray McKnuckles Ray McKnuckles: Failure to appear

34/38 Rickey Pittman Rickey Pittman: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, violation of community corrections, schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia

35/38 Robert Fitzgerald Robert Fitzgerald: Simple domestic assault



36/38 Seth Noe Seth Noe: Driving under the influence, open container law, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license

37/38 Tanisha Crockett Tanisha Crockett: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

38/38 Tyler Schenk Tyler Schenk: Violation of community corrections













































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/25/21 and 7 a.m. on 06/28/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.