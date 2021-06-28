Rescuers say survivors could still be inside collapsed building

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The Miami-Dade mayor says another body was recovered overnight from the site of a collapsed condo building, bringing the confirmed death toll to 10.

Daniella Levine Cava said Monday that 151 people who may have been in the building remained unaccounted for.

Andy Alvarez is a deputy incident commander with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. He tells ABC’s “Good Morning America” that more than 80 rescuers at a time are breaching the collapsed walls and tunneling underneath.

He says they’ve found voids in the rubble where someone might have survived the collapse that happened Thursday.

