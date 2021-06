HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials with the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a plane crash Monday evening.

The sheriff’s office say the crash occurred in a wooded area just off Highway 70 near Exit 66.

Officials say that pilot sustained minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the FAA will be investigating the crash.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on the air for more on this story.