Students learn outdoor skills at TWRA’s ‘Wild Child’ camp

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency calls it their “Wild Child” summer camp, where students learn about nature.

“We’re going to be learning safety, outdoors, wildlife, and it’s things kids don’t get a lot of these days,” said Amy Spencer, outreach and communications for TWRA Region 1. “A lot of kids are inside on their tablets, on their computers. This is hands-on activity, and we’re going to have a lot of fun.”

This program is put on in partnership with the University School of Jackson and 4-H.

Monday morning, the third and fourth graders learned how to shoot a bow and arrow.

“They’re out here learning how to shoot a bow, and we’re out here learning how to shoot inflatable targets,” Spencer said. “We’re shooting inflatable targets, and have some balls. And we’re also shooting real targets. So, they’re getting that safety.”

Fourth grader Skylar Stanfield is one of the students attending the camp. She said the archery was more difficult than it looked.

“I shot one when I was little that was easier to do because it was for little kids, but I got one that was harder over there,” Stanfield said.

TWRA has camps and talks to kids all throughout the summer. So, if your kid wasn’t able to make it to this one, they might be able to make it to another.

“We have a lot of activities, little events like this around West Tennessee. You can go to TNWildlife.org, and we have an events tab. You can click on it to find events in your area,” Spencer said.

