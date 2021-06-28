Texas woman dies in I-40 crash in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms a Texas woman died in a crash on I-40 over the weekend.

32-year-old Kimberly Tingler, of Austin, Texas, was traveling westbound on I-40 on Saturday, June 26.

Authorities say at approximately 7:16 p.m., her vehicle exited the right shoulder near mile marker 46 in Haywood County.

The vehicle rolled and struck a tree on the passenger side, breaking the vehicle into three pieces, according to a crash report.

No additional information was immediately available.

