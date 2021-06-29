Firefighters Freedom Festival returning to McKellar-Sipes on July 4

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The annual Madison County Firefighters Freedom Festival is right around the corner.

The Madison County Fire Department hosts the event every year with activities for children, food concessions, and a fireworks show.

According to a news release, the 150-volunteer fire department created the annual fireworks show to provide education and reduce fire-related injuries and deaths in the community, especially around the July 4 holiday.

The Firefighters Freedom Festival is free and family-oriented, and is being held again this year at McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport.

The event starts Sunday, July 4 at 3 p.m., with live performances by Hubtet and the Kimberlie Helton Band starting at 4:15 p.m., the release syas.

Fireworks are set to start at dusk.

For more information, click here or call the Madison County Fire Department at (731) 424-5577.