Former Benton Co. pastor, coach facing federal charges

JACKSON, Tenn. — Joshua Henley, a former pastor and basketball coach in Benton County, is now facing federal charges.

Court documents show Henley had an initial appearance Tuesday morning in U.S. District Court in Jackson.

Henley was originally charged in Benton County following allegations of statutory rape by an authority figure and aggravated sexual battery.

He is now facing federal charges related to the investigation.

