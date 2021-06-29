GE Appliances in Selmer expands, bringing new jobs and products

SELMER, Tenn. — General Electric Appliances in Selmer is expanding, bringing new products and jobs to West Tennessee.

The company announced another expansion they expect to bring more than 30 new jobs to McNairy County.

“We involved a multi-million dollar investment into the factory, but we also added valuable jobs to the city,” said Kristi Saathoff, GE Appliance’s Senior Director of Commercial AC.

They’re hoping to bring more young women and men to the company, to focus on both STEM and non-STEM related projects inside the plant.

“Bringing women — young women — and young men into the roles,” said Jordan Julius, advanced manufacturing engineer. “I think a lot of people are sometimes intimidated by the roles and the description, and don’t really put themselves out there to apply or really be successful at it.”

The new product is a vertical air conditioner, created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to improve air quality.

“UVC light technology is known to help reduce viruses in the air,” Saathoff said. “Installing that technology in our units, we can reduce the viruses as they pass through.”

The company even donated a few vertical air conditioners to McNairy County School.

“We donated some of our P-Tech products to be used in classrooms and buildings to help improve air quality,” Saathoff said.

And that’s not all. They established STAY — Skills Training Alliance for Youth — a program for high schoolers in McNairy County.

“It’s going to allow a number of students to come into industries in McNairy County and learn hands on activities while working,” said Shane Stults, career and technical director for McNairy County Schools.

The STAY program is expected to start in the fall.

