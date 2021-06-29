Haywood County Sheriff describes Monday plane crash

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A plane crash in Haywood County is under investigation.

On Monday afternoon, Haywood County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a plane crash in the 8900 block of Highway 70 East, near Interstate 40.

Deputies say the plane was found in a wooded area.

Sheriff Billy Garrett says the pilot was the only occupant, and he suffered minor injuries.

“When we got there, we met the gentleman who had a severe laceration to his head, but other than that he was okay,” Sheriff Garrett said. “He showed us where the plane was crashed, and he said he thought he was having engine problems and the engine had been sputtering.”

Sheriff Garrett says the pilot was taken to a local hospital and the FAA is now doing a full investigation on the crash.

