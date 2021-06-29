Increasing Rounds Of Showers And Storms Ahead

Tuesday Forecast for June 29th:

Increasing rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the next couple of days followed by a cooler and less humid air-mass arrival just in time for the holiday weekend. In the meantime the remnants of what was briefly Tropical Storm Danny is heading into central and northern Alabama and will add to a few extra scattered storms later this afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected as we’ll be more on the west quadrant of the system which typically doesn’t produce severe storms. A couple of storm will however have gusty winds and brief heavy downpours.

TROPICAL STORM DANNY:

Tropical Storm Danny formed on Monday afternoon just off the coast of Charleston South Carolina Monday afternoon, just hours after The National Hurricane Center upgraded the system to a tropical depression. Currently, Heavy rainfall from the remnants of Danny may produce isolated flash flooding, especially in urban areas, across western and northern Georgia into central and northern Alabama today. We will only see a slight uptick in the addition of a few extra storms around this afternoon and evening mainly in our eastern counties.

TODAY:

We are expecting plenty of sunshine for the first half the day for your Tuesday, but clouds and some shower chances will move in during the late afternoon and evening hours. Most of the rain chances will depend on the timing and strength of Tropical Storm Danny as it drifts across the Volunteer State. Highs should reach the low 90s again with a heat index into the mid 90s for one more afternoon. Winds are going to be calm most of the day and could vary in direction as the tropical system gets closer.

WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY:

Rain chances really start to get going this week on Wednesday and are expected to continue Thursday and linger into the day on Friday. Moisture is expected to be sticking around from southerly winds and the tropical system. A cold front will also be approaching from the northwest and pass by later in the week. The combination of those 2 factors could bring over an inch of rain to many locations in West Tennessee. Highs reach the upper 80s on Wednesday before falling to the mid 80s for Thursday and Friday. Winds will start out of the south but turn to the northwest sometime on Thursday of Friday. Skies are expected to be partly to mostly cloudy during the middle and end of the work week.

4TH OF JULY WEEKEND:

Showers are expected to move out during the day on Friday and rain chances appear to be low over the holiday weekend. Winds will come out of the north over the weekend keeping the humidity down and the temperatures will only top out in the mid 80s. Overnight lows will fall into the low to mid 60s so the weather should be really nice this weekend. We should see some patchy cloud cover on Saturday and mostly sunny to sunny skies for you Independence Day plans! Fireworks shows will be popular places to be this weekend given the fantastic weather.

**Storms will be increasing in coverage over west Tennessee the next couple of days. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com