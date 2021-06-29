Jackson police department starts new community outreach initiative

EAST JACKSON, Tenn. — There’s a new community outreach initiative for the Jackson police department.



Tuesday was the first community roll call for the police department at Saint James church.

They discussed daily briefings, reports about any stolen vehicles, future initiatives and more.

Chief Julian Wiser says community role call gives officers an opportunity to be engaged with the community and help build relationships.

Wiser also says these relationships are very important as a stronger community means a stronger police department.

“Those relationships are very important because a lot of issues that we deal with at the police department, those are issues we can’t solve a lot of times without community support,” explained Chief Julian Wiser.

Wiser says they will attempt to have community roll call once per month.