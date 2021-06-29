Jackson State Community College hosting summer softball camps

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College’s athletics program will be hosting three softball camps this summer for children 6-years-old through college.

According to a news release, students will “experience what we do in college to evaluate our student-athletes as well as participate in game-like scenarios,” according to head softball coach Taylor Schubert.

The camps will focus on fundamental development and how to improve fielding, agilities and hitting, according to the release.

Students in ninth grade through college will focus on games and scrimmages.

Camps will be at the following dates and times:

Wednesday, July 14: ages 6 to 12 from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $30 per camper. To register, click here.

Tuesday, July 13: Eighth through 12 grade from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $65 per camper. To register, click here.

Thursday, July 15: Ninth grade through current college from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $65 per camper. To register, click here.

For more information, contact Coach Taylor Schubert at (731) 424-3520 ext. 50215 or by email at tschubert@jscc.edu.