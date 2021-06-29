JMCSS hiring to fill eight new positions

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is hiring to fill eight new positions for the 2021-2022 school year.

The district currently has five openings for grounds operations, and three opportunities for custodial services throughout the district.

“We have found over the years that our schools need more support in the grass cutting, and the lawn maintenance contracts are great, but they’re just not as flexible as some of our schools need to be,” said Dr. Bryan Chandler, Chief Operations Officer of JMCSS.

In the past, the district has contracted out for groundskeeping at schools.

Chandler says the district hopes that having their own maintenance team will give them more flexibility.

“That’s where we want to be able to offer that flexibility, ’cause we can send our crews out as we need them and not have to rely strictly on how many cuts we may have contracted,” Dr. Chandler said.

And the district also hopes that custodial services can provide support.

“We have events that take place outside of the normal day, we have groups that come in, we have athletic events, so we want to have in house custodial services so that they’re able to offer that support.”

Chandler says they’re hoping whoever fills these positions can help to provide support to the district as a whole.

“As a service portion of that, we provide the support, so when our teachers and students come into those buildings or come on to those campuses, they have a nice environment in which to have their teaching and learning take place.”

For more information on the positions or to apply, click here.

