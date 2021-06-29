Mugshots : Madison County : 06/28/21 – 06/29/21

1/7 Lester, Terry Lester, Terry: Shoplifting/theft of property

2/7 Castleman, Amy Castleman, Amy: Shoplifting/theft of property

3/7 Clark, Jarmarious Clark, Jarmarious: Aggravated domestic assault

4/7 Cobb, Tocia Cobb, Tocia: Contraband in penal institution, criminal trespass

5/7 Ethridge, Stanley Ethridge, Stanley: Leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated domestic assault, violation of order of protection, driving on revoked/suspended license



6/7 Humphrey, Sierra Humphrey, Sierra: Failure to appear

7/7 Rawlins, Thomas Rawlins, Thomas: False imprisonment, unlawful exposure, violation of order of protection, burglary of motor vehicle













The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/28/21 and 7 a.m. on 06/29/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.