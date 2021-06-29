Mugshots : Madison County : 06/28/21 – 06/29/21 June 29, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/7Lester, Terry Lester, Terry: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 2/7Castleman, Amy Castleman, Amy: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 3/7Clark, Jarmarious Clark, Jarmarious: Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/7Cobb, Tocia Cobb, Tocia: Contraband in penal institution, criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 5/7Ethridge, Stanley Ethridge, Stanley: Leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated domestic assault, violation of order of protection, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/7Humphrey, Sierra Humphrey, Sierra: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/7Rawlins, Thomas Rawlins, Thomas: False imprisonment, unlawful exposure, violation of order of protection, burglary of motor vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/28/21 and 7 a.m. on 06/29/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter