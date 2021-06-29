Second juvenile from Wilder Youth escape now in custody

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A second teenager who escaped a Fayette County youth detention facility is back in custody, according to U.S. Marshals.

A 17-year-old teenager who escaped the Wilder Youth Development Center on June 23 was arrested in Chattanooga on Tuesday.

U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller confirmed the teen who was arrested was being held at the facility on a homicide charge.

Investigators continue to search for the third teen, a 17-year-old who was being held on four counts of aggravated robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call (901) 590-6782.

For more local news, click here.