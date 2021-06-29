Standoff in Dyersburg leads to arrest of wanted man

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A standoff in Dyersburg ends with one man in custody.

According to a post from the Dyersburg Police Department Facebook page, officers responded to an alleged burglary at residence on Brasfield Street around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, police determined that a man later identified as 26-year-old Kovy Long, of Dyersburg, was inside and refused to exit.

After negotiations failed, officers breached the door and deployed a K9 officer, along with a chemical agent. Long was then apprehended and taken into custody, pending action from Dyersburg City Court.

According to the post, Long now faces charges of aggravated burglary and resisting arrest.

Additionally, police say Long was already wanted in Dyersburg for burglary, vandalism over $1,000, and failure to appear.

A total of 15 DPD personnel responded to the standoff and remained on scene until about 11 a.m.

