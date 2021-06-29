Storms Likely this Evening, Gusty Winds & Small Hail Possible

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Evening Forecast for June 29th:

Torrential rainfall and thunderstorms are moving across the Tennessee River and heading into our region this afternoon. Some small hail and gusty winds could be possible; very heavy rainfall is occurring east of Madison County and will be moving through Jackson between 3 and 4 PM. Head indoors and let this line move through! The rain is a good thing but some of these storms will be strong as they come by. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News this evening for the latest forecast and storm information.

TONIGHT:

Storm chances will continue this evening with gusty winds and small hail being the main threat. Some very heavy rainfall could also occur with these storms before the sun goes down. After sunset, skies will turn to partly cloudy and the winds will be calm most of the night. With the high dew points in the low to mid 70s again tonight, overnight lows will only fall into the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY:

Rain chances really start to get going this week on Wednesday and are expected to continue Thursday and linger into the day on Friday. Moisture is expected to be sticking around from southerly winds and the tropical system. A cold front will also be approaching from the northwest and pass by later in the week. The combination of those 2 factors could bring over an inch of rain to many locations in West Tennessee. Highs reach the upper 80s on Wednesday before falling to the mid 80s for Thursday and Friday. Winds will start out of the south but turn to the northwest sometime on Thursday of Friday. Skies are expected to be partly to mostly cloudy during the middle and end of the work week.

4TH OF JULY WEEKEND:

Showers are expected to move out during the day on Friday and rain chances appear to be low over the holiday weekend. Winds will come out of the north over the weekend keeping the humidity down and the temperatures will only top out in the mid 80s. Overnight lows will fall into the low to mid 60s so the weather should be really nice this weekend. We should see some patchy cloud cover on Saturday and mostly sunny to sunny skies for you Independence Day plans! Fireworks shows will be popular places to be this weekend given the fantastic weather.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Joel Barnes

