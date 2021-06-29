UT Health Science Center chancellor search underway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee system is searching for the next chancellor of the UT Health Science Center, according to a news release.

Chancellor Steve Schwab announced his retirement on June 1, the release says. Schwab plans to serve in his current role until June 30, 2022 or until a successor is on board, the release says.

The UT Board of Trustees approved the search, timeline and search committee on June 25, and UT President Randy Boyd met with the committee to discuss the skills, qualifications and experience required for the position, the release says.

If you are interested in applying, click here.