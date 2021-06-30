6 more bodies pulled from tower rubble in highest daily toll
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Search crews going through the ruins of a Florida condo tower have pulled six more bodies from the rubble, bringing the number of confirmed dead to 18.
It was the highest one-day toll since the building collapsed almost a week ago into a heap of broken concrete.
The number of residents unaccounted stands at 147.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava made the announcement at an evening news conference.
She said two of the dead were children.
Earlier in the day, crews searching for survivors built a ramp that should allow the use of heavier equipment.
The state fire marshal says that could accelerate the removal of concrete.