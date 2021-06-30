Chancellor James Butler retires. Served TN’s 26th Dist. Chancery Court

JACKSON, Tenn.–A longtime public servant is retiring.

After 55 years of working, Chancellor James Butler is retiring. He was appointed in 2003.

Before that, he served in the National Guard for 28 years and later retired as a colonel.

He served as Chancery Court Judge for Chester, Henderson and Madison counties and authored many published legal articles.

He also won the Pro Bono Award in 1993 and 2000.

The award honors those who demonstrate an outstanding commitment to volunteer legal services for under-served communities.

“They always tell me that the time to leave is when people say, ‘judge please don’t leave.’ Instead of waiting til they say, ‘When is he going to leave?’ And so I’ve enjoyed my career. I’ve enjoyed being a judge. It’s not only the best job I’ve ever had, it’s the best job I’ve ever heard of,”

said Chancellor Butler.

As a chancellor, Judge Butler presided over cases involving divorce, child support, and more.