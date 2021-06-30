Comptroller releases report on online courses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has released a report on the cost of online courses through Tennessee public colleges and universities, according to a news release.

The release says more than half of Tennessee’s public colleges and universities have a fee for online courses, which varies by institution, but students enrolling in online courses more than those who take in-person classes.

The revenue from those course fees are used for course development, student support, faculty training and technology, the release says.

Most institutions in the state indicated those revenues help provide online options, and, without those fees, those institutions would reduce or eliminate online classes, the release says.

The release says some institutions increased their online offering significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and most adjusted their online course fees, the release says.

The report highlights changes that will also go into effect in fall 2021.

To read the full report, click here.