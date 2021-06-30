COVID-19 Update: Week of June 30
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department says a 73-year-old woman died April 10 due to complications of COVID-19. A total of 236 Madison County residents have died due to the virus.
The health department has also confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 since June 23, bringing the county-wide total of confirmed positive cases to 11,558.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,850 (59.3%)
- 38301: 3,444 (29.8%)
- 38356: 195 (1.7%)
- 38391: 98 (0.8%)
- 38366: 211 (1.8%)
- 38343: 79 (0.7%)
- 38313: 240 (2.1%)
- 38392: 87 (0.7%)
- 38355: 32 (0.3%)
- 38362: 155 (1.3%)
- 38006: 6 (0.05%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 19 (0.2%)
- 38378: 6 (0.05%)
- 38303: 8 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 108 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 3,133 (27.1%)
- White: 5,061 (43.8%)
- Asian: 55 (0.5%)
- Hispanic: 282 (2.4%)
- Other/Multiracial: 214 (1.8%)
- Unspecified: 2,813 (24.4%)
Gender:
- Female: 6,456 (55.9%)
- Male: 5,043 (43.6%)
- Unknown: 59 (0.5%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 11,296 (97.7%)
- Not recovered: 6 (0.05%)
- Better: 7 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 13 (0.1%)
- Deaths: 236 (2.05%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 585 (5.1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,329 (11.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,975 (17.1%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,699 (14.7%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,663 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,692 (14.6%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,328 (11.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 741 (6.4%)
- 80+: 472 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 74 (0.6%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.