COVID-19 Update: Week of June 30

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department says a 73-year-old woman died April 10 due to complications of COVID-19. A total of 236 Madison County residents have died due to the virus.

The health department has also confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 since June 23, bringing the county-wide total of confirmed positive cases to 11,558.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,850 (59.3%)

38301: 3,444 (29.8%)

38356: 195 (1.7%)

38391: 98 (0.8%)

38366: 211 (1.8%)

38343: 79 (0.7%)

38313: 240 (2.1%)

38392: 87 (0.7%)

38355: 32 (0.3%)

38362: 155 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.05%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 19 (0.2%)

38378: 6 (0.05%)

38303: 8 (0.1%)

Unknown: 108 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 3,133 (27.1%)

White: 5,061 (43.8%)

Asian: 55 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 282 (2.4%)

Other/Multiracial: 214 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 2,813 (24.4%)

Gender:

Female: 6,456 (55.9%)

Male: 5,043 (43.6%)

Unknown: 59 (0.5%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 11,296 (97.7%)

Not recovered: 6 (0.05%)

Better: 7 (0.1%)

Unknown: 13 (0.1%)

Deaths: 236 (2.05%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 585 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,329 (11.5%)

21 – 30 years: 1,975 (17.1%)

31 – 40 years: 1,699 (14.7%)

41 – 50 years: 1,663 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,692 (14.6%)

61 – 70 years: 1,328 (11.5%)

71 – 80 years: 741 (6.4%)

80+: 472 (4.1%)

Unknown: 74 (0.6%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.