Dogs at local shelter in need of a new home

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. — A local animal shelter is reaching its peak capacity. Time could soon be running out for nearly a dozen dogs if no one adopts them.

“We have 14 cruelty cases going on right now, two bite cases, and then we’ve got a yard full of adoptable dogs that nobody is showing up for,” said Cari Campbell, supervisor for Brownsville-Haywood Animal Shelter.

At the Brownsville-Haywood Animal Shelter there are about 10 dogs needing to be adopted, and with a lot of dogs being rescued from alleged criminal cases it’s causing overcrowding.

Cari Campbell, supervisor at the shelter says their facility hasn’t been this crowded with dogs in two years. She’s not sure why no one has come and offered to foster or rescue any of the animals.

“I don’t know what’s going on. I mean our rescues aren’t pulling right now and we have a lot of heart-worm negative dogs that are very adoptable,” said Campbell.

Campbell says if you’re looking to adopt a dog it’s pretty simple, all you have to do is undergo a background check and pay an adoption fee.

“Please if you cannot handle a dog do not get a dog, do not breed a dog. Neuter your pets, that helps with overpopulation. Dropping them at dumpsters do not help us, then we’re picking up litters of dogs at a time,” said Campbell.

The shelter is open Monday-Friday from 8a.m. until 5 p.m. You can stop by anytime to talk with leaders at the shelter about fostering or rescuing a dog.