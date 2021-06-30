Jackson after-school program returns, registration starts July 1

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson Recreation and Parks Department has announced their after-school program at Westwood Community Center will begin registration for the next school year.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, according to a news release.

The cost of the program is $200 per child for the calendar school year, and registration will be online only. To register, click here.

The program will be at 3 Westwood Gardens Drive, and will be available for students from kindergarten through eighth grade from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., the release says.

Students will be able to work on homework and participate in arts and crafts, computer lab, ceramics, and have access to a game room and gym time, the release says.

Anyone with questions is asked to call Christi David, Jackson Recreation and Parks’ engagement director, at (731) 693-7791.