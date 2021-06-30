Madison County approves 2021-2022 budget

Julia Ewoldt

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year is officially set.

The Madison County Commission voted 21 “yes,” and one “pass” on the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget Wednesday morning. This is just a day before the fiscal year begins.

“We approved the tax rate of 2.35%, which is the same as it was last year. And the budget was approved at $241,832,038, which is a slight increase from last year,” said Gary Deaton, Madison County Commission Chairman.

Included is an increase to the sheriff’s office budget.

“The sheriff’s budget was probably the largest. We had a slight increase on that. It was up to $24,550,000. That basically included the raise from the lawsuit. So that was the biggest increase that we had,” said Madison County Budget Committee Chair Doug Stephenson.

And around $700,000 to design the new Pope School.

“We will be looking at building Pope School as soon as possible. That’s doable without a tax increase,” Stephenson said.

One thing you’re not going to find in the budget for this year: money for nonprofits. That raised debate during the county commission meeting.

“It’s not that I don’t want to support them. I think we’re doing everything we can with our budget, and nonprofits are still there,” said Joey Hale, a district representative.

“This is a great betrayal to the taxpayers and the nonprofits, and every commissioner who is concerned about what they’re running,” said Claudell Brown, a district representative.

And left in the air is the question of what to do with $19 million in COVID-19 relief money.

“We still have this $9.5 million that is sitting out there, and we’re going to be getting another $9.5 million. How do we use that money? And what kind of restrictions will be put on us to use that?” Stephenson said.

The new budget goes into effect Thursday, July 1.

