More Weak Storms & Showers this Evening & Thursday, Nice Weekend Expected

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Wednesday Evening Forecast for June 30th:

Another decent round of rain showers and pop up storms developed this afternoon and we are expecting even more shower and storm activity on Thursday as a cold front will finally pass through the region. Cooler, sunny and dry weather is expected after the front moves out just in time for the upcoming holiday weekend. Catch the latest weekend forecast and more on storm chances tomorrow coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain mostly cloudy to cloudy tonight. Winds will stay light or be calm but a few pop up storms or isolated showers will continue in the forecast this evening. Most of the showers will clear out after sunset but could start to develop again in the morning hours on Thursday as a cold front gets a little closer. Lows tonight will drop down to the low 70s.

THURSDAY – FRIDAY:

Rain chances really start to get going on Thursday and linger into the first half of the day on Friday. Moisture is expected to be sticking around from southerly winds and the tropical system. A cold front will also be approaching from the northwest during the day on Thursday. The combination of those 2 factors could bring over an inch of rain to many locations in West Tennessee. Highs reach the mid 80s for Thursday and Friday. Winds will start out of the south but turn to the northwest sometime on Thursday as the front passed on by. Skies are expected to be mostly cloudy on Thursday and should move out during the day on Friday.

4TH OF JULY WEEKEND:

Showers are expected to move out during the day on Friday morning and rain chances appear to be very low over the holiday weekend. Winds will come out of the north over the weekend keeping the humidity down and the temperatures will only top out in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows will fall into the low to low to mid 60s so the weather should be really nice this weekend. We should see some a few clouds on Saturday and mostly sunny to sunny skies are expected for you Independence Day plans! Fireworks shows will be popular places to be this weekend given the fantastic weather.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

The National Hurricane Center has issued its first advisory on Potential Tropical Cyclone 5. We will continue to watch this through the weekend and its possible impacts on West Tennessee in the middle of next week. Don’t worry, it will NOT impact your upcoming holiday weekend forecast! The weather is expected to be amazing.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we now officially in tropical storm season, we are still in the middle of our severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

