Mostly Cloudy With Storms Today

Weather Update: Wednesday, June 30 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. we have a warm and humid start to the morning. There was plenty of fog, but it will or has burned off fairly. Otherwise, I expect skies to be mainly cloudy with a few breaks of sunshine at times. Showers and storms will populate by late morning. Today will behave like typical summer storms will be hit or miss. I have the coverage around 50~60% overall. Not a bad idea to have the umbrella handy just in case today. There will still be a significant amount of folks that will receive nothing. Better chances of more organized storms will come in on Thursday. Otherwise, expect temps to still climb to around 82~85°F.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: @WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell