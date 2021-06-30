Mugshots : Madison County : 06/29/21 – 06/30/21 June 30, 2021 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/15Christina Powell Christina Powell - Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Bernard Watts Bernard Watts - possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Bobby Moore Bobby Moore - Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Christopher Hunt Christopher Hunt - Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Chytara Deberry Chytara Deberry - Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Delilahi Parker Delilahi Parker - Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Jeremiah Wolff Jeremiah Wolff - Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15Jevon Brown Jevon Brown - Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15John Clarke John Clarke - Rape Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Kenneth Dandridge Kenneth Dandridge - Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Kiana Brooks Kiana Brooks - Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Lloyd Springfield Lloyd Springfield - Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Samantha Wheeler Samantha Wheeler - Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Stacy Sullivan Stacy Sullivan - Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Timothy Smith Timothy Smith - Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/29/21 and 7 a.m. on 06/30/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter