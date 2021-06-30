Mugshots : Madison County : 06/29/21 – 06/30/21

1/15 Christina Powell Christina Powell - Failure to appear

2/15 Bernard Watts Bernard Watts - possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/15 Bobby Moore Bobby Moore - Failure to appear

4/15 Christopher Hunt Christopher Hunt - Violation of probation

5/15 Chytara Deberry Chytara Deberry - Assault



6/15 Delilahi Parker Delilahi Parker - Failure to appear

7/15 Jeremiah Wolff Jeremiah Wolff - Failure to appear

8/15 Jevon Brown Jevon Brown - Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

9/15 John Clarke John Clarke - Rape

10/15 Kenneth Dandridge Kenneth Dandridge - Schedule II drug violations



11/15 Kiana Brooks Kiana Brooks - Vandalism

12/15 Lloyd Springfield Lloyd Springfield - Failure to appear

13/15 Samantha Wheeler Samantha Wheeler - Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

14/15 Stacy Sullivan Stacy Sullivan - Violation of probation

15/15 Timothy Smith Timothy Smith - Aggravated assault































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/29/21 and 7 a.m. on 06/30/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.