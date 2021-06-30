Police investigating car chase in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating after a car chase that ended in east Jackson Tuesday night.

Police say officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle led officers on a chase until the driver wrecked in the 1600 block of North Royal Street.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle then ran from them. Police say the suspect is not in custody at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information that could help, call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.