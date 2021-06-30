Second suspect arrested following early June shooting at Muse Park

Jackson, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals say another person has been arrested following the June 6 death of Tanyarris Maxwell.

Marshals say Maxwell was shot and killed earlier this month at a sporting event near Muse Park on North Parkway in Jackson.

The Marshals Service says a warrant for first-degree murder was then issued for Quadarious Greer.

According the Marshals Service, Greer was tracked to an apartment on the 260 block of Moize Cut Off Road in Jackson, and was taken into custody without incident.

“Our task force has been working diligently to capture both murder fugitives,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller. “Our persistence has paid off, and I’m pleased we’re able to bring them both to justice.”

Marshals say Nicholas Ivie was also wanted for first-degree murder and was taken into custody on June 9 in Gadsden.

Jackson police released a news release earlier in the month, saying Kevon Womack was also arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting.