TDOT to halt lane closures for Fourth of July weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation wants to make sure you’re prepared before hitting the road this holiday weekend.

Beginning Friday at 6 a.m., TDOT will be halting all temporary lane closures to allow maximum capacity of travelers for the Fourth of July holiday traffic.

TDOT Community Relations Officer Nichole Lawrence says, according to Tennessee AAA, there will be over 9,000 travelers this weekend.

She says Friday will be the busiest day of travel.

“You just want to make sure that everyone plans ahead. Know before you go, check our SmartWay map and look at those destination routes to where you’re going,” Lawrence said.

The temporary lane closure halt will last until Tuesday at 6 a.m.