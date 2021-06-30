What you need to know ahead of the July 4th holiday

JACKSON, Tenn. — With only a few days away from the Fourth of July, West Tennesseans are getting ready to celebrate.

Fireworks are one of the most popular ways to celebrate the Fourth. However, thousands of people, most often kids, are injured every year using fireworks.

To prevent injuries and fires, many West Tennessee cities and counties have ordinances specifically for fireworks.

The City of Jackson Fire Department’s Public Education Officer Latrell Billingsley says twice as many fires are reported on the Fourth than any other day. He says two out of the five reported are caused by fireworks.

He says about 80 percent of the individuals going to the emergency room on the Fourth are because of a firework incident, and it is usually younger people between the ages of five-years-old and 14-years-old.

To prevent you becoming apart of the statistic, Billingsley has a few tips.

“First of all, we’re going to leave it to the professionals. We don’t want our children to be playing with them. If you haven’t been hit by a bottle rocket or a Roman candle, it is not a good feeling,” he said.

He says after using a firework, leave it on the ground in case it may still be active.

He also warns everyone to keep a distance from all fireworks, even the sparklers.

“Sparklers burn at the tip at about 1,200 degrees, so that is hot enough to cause a third-degree burn. Even when the mortars are shot up in the air, some of the debris can come down into your eye,” Billingsley said. “Just be fire safe, especially on the Fourth. It’s common. Everybody uses fireworks on the Fourth of July, and we know that. Let’s just be aware there are some people that don’t like them. They are noisy, and let’s be respectful to our community and our neighbors.”

Although fireworks may be illegal for you to use this Fourth, Billingsley suggests you attend a professional, organized firework show.

The Madison County Fire Department is hosting its annual Firefighter Freedom Fest.

“We want to invite everyone out to come to McKellar-Sipes Airport on the Fourth of July on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. It’s going to be a huge fireworks show. There is going to be vendors. It’s going to be family fun,” Billingsley said.

County ordinances:

Carroll County: Permitted

Huntington: Permitted June 20 through July 5 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

McKenzie: Permitted June 26 through July 5 until 10 p.m.

Chester County: Permitted

Henderson: Not permitted

Crockett County: Permitted

Alamo : Permitted July 2 through July 4 until 11 p.m.

Gibson County: Permitted

Humboldt: Not Permitted

Medina: Permitted July 1 through July 3 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., July 4 from 6 a.m. to midnight, and July 5 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Milan: Permitted June 27 through July 3 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and July 4 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Trenton: Permitted June 27 through July 4 until 10 p.m.

Hardin County: Permitted

Savannah: Permitted June 20 through July 5

Henderson County: Permitted

Lexington: Permitted July 1 to July 7

Madison County: Not permitted