ATF releases additional firework safety tips
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has released a list of tips and reminders ahead of the July 4 holiday this weekend.
According to the ATF, certain devices manufactured and used during fireworks season are not actually considered fireworks because they are made up of explosive compositions that are sensitive to heat, shock, electrostatic discharge and friction, according to a news release.
The ATF is reminding residents of the following safety tips:
- do not allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks
- always have an adult supervise fireworks
- children can suffer injuries from sparklers
- never place any part of your body directly over a firework device
- never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully
- never point or throw fireworks at another person
- keep a bucket of water or garden hose nearby in case of fire
- never carry fireworks in your pocket or shoot them in metal or glass containers
- douse spent devices with water to prevent a fire
- make sure fireworks are legal in your area